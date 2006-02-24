Cong says Guj budget 'pro-rich'; ruling BJP finds it good

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (UNI) Criticising the state budget presented by Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the Vidhansabha here for the year 2006-07, senior Congress leader and former state finance minister Shaktisinh Gohil today said it would further increase the gap between poor and rich sections of society.

Talking to mediapersons, Mr Gohil said the budget would benefit a small number of people than mass section of poor, farmers and unemployed youths.

He also described the budget as ''nothing but an illusionary glossy picture created with misleading figures of budgetary incomes and expenditures.'' The Congress leader said Mr Modi's claim of giving power tariff benefit to commonman is nothing but a bluff as new tariff structure is giving less than Rs 0.50 (fifty paise) benefit to per person per day.

Gujarat's lifeline project 'Sardar Sarovar Project' has been given just allocation of Rs 2,600 crore, which is insufficient as the main dam's height should be reached to 120.92 meters and construction of its canals and sub-canals have to be expedited to extend benefits to the people.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP party's state president and former state finance minister Vajubhai Vala has described the budget as a revolutionary, leading to all-round development of the state.

Mr Vala said that the budget has echoed the sentiments, determination and achievements of the government to put the state on the global map.

He welcomed the tax-relief of Rs 1,000 crore without imposing any new taxation on the commonman or industries.

