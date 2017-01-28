Rains, hail bring down mercury in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jan 28: Heavy rains in the past 24-hours till Saturday morning have intensified the cold wave in Lucknow and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh. Some areas like Unnao, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich and Lucknow also received hail.

One person was killed after being struck by lightening in Bahraich. Storm with a speed of 30 km per hour at some places uprooted trees and hoardings, leading to power cuts.

The rains have come as a blessing for the wheat crop while mustard and pulses have taken a hit. The agriculture department has asked officials of the affected districts to assess crop damage and send a report.

The Met office has forecast drizzles in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday even as icy winds will continue to blow and bring down the temperatures. Lucknow received 15.9 mm of rainfall, Bahraich 16.8 mm, Sultanpur 14.7 mm ad Basti experienced 14 mm till Saturday morning. The weather will be clear Monday onwards, after which the cold wave is likely to subside, the weather office said.

IANS

