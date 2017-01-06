With no truce in sight with Mulayam, Akhilesh gets busy with manifesto preparation

Lucknow, Jan 6: Akhilesh Yadav appears to be in no mood to wait for a truce with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh, who is said to be battling for the party symbol with his father, has decided to go ahead and prepare his manifesto for the forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

With nearly 65 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh donning posters with Akhilesh as the CM candidate, the preparations for the manifesto are under full swing. During a meeting with 206 legislators on Thursday, Akhilesh sought a feedback from each of them on local issues.

The focus would be on the youth of UP, both in the urban and rural areas. The highlight of the manifesto would be on the youth-related issues and Akhilesh's pet project, distribution of free smartphones.

The manifesto would also focus on other issues such as distribution of laptops, Lucknow metro and Samajwadi pension scheme, among others. Akhilesh would also focus on telling the people about his image and how he had fulfilled all the poll promises that he had made during 2012.

OneIndia News