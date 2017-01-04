Akhilesh Yadav favourite CM candidate: ABP News-Lokniti CSDS opinion poll

Bengaluru, Jan 4: One of the most watched political battle will be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh this year. Election Commission on Wednesday announced that the elections in UP will be held in seven phases.

Soon after the announcement, opinion polls showed whether the Samajwadi party feud had affected the party's chances or not. Here is what the ABP News-Lokniti CSDS Opinion poll has to say:

Samajwadi Party is expected to win between 141-15 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, according to ABP News-Lokniti CSDS opinion poll.

According to the poll, Samajwadi Party received 30 per cent of vote share, while BJP received 27 per cent of vote share. BSP and Congress preceived 22 per cent and 8 per cent of vote share respecively.

Akhilesh Yadav, who currently is caught in a bitter family feud, emerged as the favourite CM candidate with 28 per cent votes. When had to choose between Narendra Modi or Akhilesh Yadav, participants of the poll chose Yadav over the current prime minister.

The poll also revealed that Akhilesh Yadav was the most 'popular Yadav' garnering 86 per cent votes leaving Mulayam and Ram Gopal Yadav in the second and third spot respectively.

OneIndia News