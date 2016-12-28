Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailment: Major railway accidents in India

Kanpur: Fifteen coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed at Kanpur Dehat on Wednesday morning injuring at least 44 persons. Reports suggest that two passengers may have died in the accident, although the ministry of railways has not clarified the reported deaths.

Here we bring you some of the worst train accidents in India:

1. Nov 20, 2016: Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhrayan in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The disaster took place just a little after 3.00 am when the passengers were jolted out of their sleep as the Patna-bound train jumped the tracks, badly damaging four ordinary sleeper coaches in which hundreds were trapped. Death toll: 150

2. August 4, 2015: 25 people went missing as the six coaches of Kamayani Express and three coaches plus the engine of Janata Express were derailed in Madhya Pradesh. The trains derailed near Kudawa railway station, about 30 kilometres from Harda district in south western Madhya Pradesh. According to officials, the derailmant as the base material on the tracks got washed away. Death toll: 28

3. May 25, 2015: Eight compartments of the Howrah-Jammu Muri Express derailed in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. The derailment affected train traffic. At least three trains were cancelled, a number of others diverted and 170 passengers and freight trains along the Allhabad-Kanpur route delayed. Death toll: 2

4. March 20, 2015: Over 50 persons were injured as two coaches of the Dehradun-Varanasi Janta Express derailed in Uttar Padesh's Rae Bareli district. Coming from Dehradun, the Janta Express train was heading for Varanasi, when the engine jumped the rails and its first two coaches, packed with passengers, collapsed, leaving 80 persons trapped. Death toll: 32

5. May 28, 2010: Gyaneshwari Express derailed in West Midnapore district of West Bengal. The Howrah-Mumbai Gyaneshwari Express derailed and hit a goods train coming from the opposite direction between Khemsuli and Sardiha station in Kharagpur division. Death toll: 148

6. September 9, 2002: Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express plunged into the Dhave river in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The train, which left Howrah at 5.00 pm, derailed at about 10.40 pm on the Grand Chord section soon after it had passed through Rafiganj station in the Naxalite-infested Aurangabad district. Death toll: 100

7. August 2, 1999: Hundreds of passengers were killed after two trains carrying a total of 2,500 people collided at Gaisal in Assam. The crash occurred at about 1.30 am, when the Avadh Assam Express from New Delhi was stationary at the platform. The Brahmaputra Mail from Dibrugarh, packed with soldiers and security police heading for the border regions at very high speed, through a signalling error, was transferred onto the same track as the express train. Nobody noticed the error and the Brahmaputra Mail train crashed headlong into the front of the Avadh Assam Express. Death toll: 290

8. November 26, 1998: Collision of Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express with derailed coaches of the Frontier Mail near Khanna in Ludhiana district of Punjab. The trains were estimated to be carrying 2,500 passengers. The initial derailment was caused by a broken rail. Death toll: 212

9. August 20, 1995: Puroshottam Express rammed into Kalindi Express near Firozabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh. This rail disaster is considered as second most deadliest accidents in Indian rail history. The first train, the "Kalindi Express" from Kanpur struck a cow but was unable to proceed as its brakes were damaged. It was then struck from behind at a speed of 100 kmph by the Purushottam Express from Puri. Most of the 2,200 passengers aboard the two trains were asleep at the time of the accident. Death toll: 400

10. July 8, 1988: Island Express plunged into Ashtamudi lake in Kerala. The accident occurred at Peruman bridge over Ashtamudi Lake at around 1.15 pm. Of the 14 coaches, only the engine, the parcel van and a second class compartment had crossed the bridge when the derailment occurred. Two of the nine coaches that fell into the water turned upside down. Death toll: 107