44 injured after Sealdah Ajmer Express train derails

Kanpur, Dec 27: At least 44 passengers were injured after 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district on Wednesday at 5.30 am. Fifteen bogies of train number 12987 have derailed.

While initial reports suggested that two passengers had died, the Ministry of Railways clarified that there has been no deaths reported as yet.

Rescue operations are already underway. Several rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. There have been no reports of casualties as yet.

These are the Indian Railways' helpline numbers

Kanpur: 0512-2323015, 2323016, 2323018

Allahabad: 0532-2408149, 2408128, 2407353

Tundla: 05612-220337, 220338, 220339

Aligarh: 0571-2404056, 2404055

#WATCH 14 coaches of Train no 12988 #AjmerSaeldah express derail near Roora (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh). Several injured. pic.twitter.com/s3VRDUavlu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016

Rescue teams have managed to evacuate several passengers. Some reports suggest that 16 passengers have been rescued so far. The Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh tweeted, "Derailment near Rura Kanpur. Rescue going on. 16 rescued admitted to hospital. No casualty so far."

It may be recalled that on November 21 143 persons had died after the Indore-Patna Express went off the tracks near Kanpur.

The Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu says that he is personally monitoring the situation in the wake of the unfortunate accident. I have directed all senior officials to immediately reach the site and ensure that medical help is provided to the injured. A thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident, the minister also said.

The minister also said that ex gratia will be paid to all the injured persons. All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance, he also said. Anil Saxena the spokesperson for the Railways says that there is no indication of any casualties as of now. A medical relief team has reached the spot, he also said. He further said that as per preliminary reports 15 coaches of the train derailed. The first 5 and last 3 coaches were intact he also added.

OneIndia News