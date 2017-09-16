President's medal for Roopa IPS who exposed rot in Bengaluru jail

Amid thunderous applause, IPS officer Roopa Moudgil received the President's medal for meritorious services on Saturday. The tough cop who exposed the rot in Bengaluru central jail was awarded the medal by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.

D Roopa was recommended for the President's medal for meritorious services last year and the award ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Speaking to OneIndia, the IPS officer said that the reaction of the crowd was overwhelming. "The thunderous applause showed that good work is always recognized. It feels wonderful to be recognized and also brings a sense of responsibility to do better," Roopa Moudgil said. Roopa Moudgil was the only woman IPS officer to receive the medal from more than 40 award recipients.

The supercop is known for her upright stand on various issues including the sorry state of affairs in the Bengaluru central prison. A report filed by Roopa D when she was posted as the DIG Prisons exposed the rot in the system including drug abuse by inmates, special treatment to select prisoners and brazen negligence by prison authorities.

OneIndia News