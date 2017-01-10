Overzealous Mumbai cops serve IRF notice to IS recruit

Mumbai, Jan 10: The Mumbai police had to face some embarrassment when they served a notice to an alleged Islamic State recruit, Areeb Majeed, in connection with the Islamic Research Foundation case.

The notice was served to Majeed lodged in the Arthur Road jail by the Dongri police, despite him not being involved in the IRF case. The police has been serving notices to several persons to appear before the judicial tribunal which would be adjudicating the decision to ban the Dr Zakir Naik run NGO, IRF.

The police, representing the government would argue before the tribunal justifying the ban, which was issued by the Ministry for Home Affairs in December 2016.

Many officers are surprised by the decision of the police to serve a notice on Majeed. The National Investigation Agency which had probed Majeed has not mentioned anywhere about any link he might have had with the IRF.

The police have been going through jail records to see if any IRF member is in prison. This would help the police justify the ban on IRF. The notice to Majeed may have been a result of this and due to some confusion, a senior police officer said.

OneIndia News