Hyderabad ISIS module inspired by Zakir Naik, says NIA

The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted 8 persons for their alleged links to the ISIS. All the 8 persons, who hail from Hyderabad, were arrested by the NIA in June 2016.

The NIA states in its chargesheet that the accused persons were inspired by the speeches of Zakir Naik among others.

After their arrest the NIA had seized mobile phones, hard discs, semi-automatic firearms, air rifles, pellets, target boards, ammonium nitrate among other material.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA also learnt that these persons were radicalised after watching videos of the ISIS, bayans (discourses and lectures) of radical Islamic preachers, such as Anwar Awlaki, Abdul Sami Qasmi, Meraj Rabbani, Tausif ur Rehman, Jerjees Ansari and Zakir Naik.

Investigation ls also established that the group used different methods of communication to connect within the group and with their handlers. The group members were instructed by their handlers to form a group in India and carry out attacks.

OneIndia News