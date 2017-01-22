Odisha announces ex-gratia relief to Hirakhand express derailment victims

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22: The Odisha government on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailment at Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government's announcement came within an hour of chief secretary A P Padhi, DGP K B Singh and health secretary P K Meherda visiting the Rayagada district headquarters government hospital where 19 people were under treatment and 13 others discharged after preliminary treatment.

The families of the victims hailing from Odisha would get the benefit of ex-gratia of Rs five lakh, an official statement said adding the government has decided to ensure free of cost treatment to all injured passengers of the ill-fated train which derailed on Sunday morning near Kuneru of Andhra Pradesh, killing at least 39 persons and leaving 55 others injured.

[In Pics: Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derails: Over 39 killed, 60 injured]

Earlier, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of those killed in the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailment. Prabhu said Rs 50,000 would be given to those who were grievously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who have received minor injury.

[Several trains affected due to Hirakhand Express derailment]

East Coast Railways said 39 people have died so far and 55 have sustained injuries in the accident. 15 passengers who had minor injuries were admitted to the hospital and two out of them have been discharged after receiving first aid. However, 40 others were still under treatment at three different hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

PTI