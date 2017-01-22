In Pics: Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derails: Over 39 killed, 60 injured

39 persons were killed and over 60 injured after seven coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night. The incident took place at 11 PM.
The derailed coaches were:
Nine coaches of Hirakhand Express were seriously damaged after the train derailed. The derailed coaches include the luggage van, two general coaches, one Second AC, one AC three tier coach, two sleeper coaches.
Injured admitted in hospitals:
As many as 60 injured passengers have been admitted in hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Parvatiparam in Andhra Pradesh and Rayagada in Odisha.
Rescue operations underway:
As many as five units of National Disaster Rapid Action Force (NDRF) and two units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were pressed into rescue and relief operation.
Railways set up helplines in AP and Odisha:
The numbers for Vizianagaram are: 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334, 08922-221202, 08922-221206. Visakhapatnam: 83003, 83005, 83006, 0891-2746344, 0891-2746330, 08500358610, 08500358712. Rayagada: 06856-223400, 06856-223500, 09439741181, 09439741071, 07681878777. Khurda: 0674-2490670. Bhubaneswar station: 06742543360. Behrampur station: 06802229632.
Railway Minister announces inquiry, ex-gratia:
Railway Minister Prabhu announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin of the each deceased and Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 each respectively for seriously and partially injured persons.Also, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also announced a compensation to the families of the deceased.