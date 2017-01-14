Nothing substantial in BSF soldier's food complaint: MHA

New Delhi, Jan 14: Putting an end to the controversy surrounding the jawan from the Border Security Force, who complained about the poor quality of food, the Union Home Ministry has said that there is no widespread discontentment among the forces.

[Also Read: BSF jawan who complained about food shifted, inquiry under way]

It may be recalled that earlier this week, BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav had posted a video, that went viral, in which he said that the food being served to the jawans was of poor quality.

The HM, while quoting the BSF report prepared in the aftermath of the incident, said that there is no shortage of ration. Further the report states that there is no widespread discontentment in the constabulary about food.

The report stated that there was no substance in the complaint of the soldier that poor quality ration was given. The matter has been probed into and nothing substantial has come out of the charges levelled by Yadav, the HM report added.

To avoid such instances from repeating, the HM has told the Prime Minister's Office that issues relating to all the forces must be addressed immediately. We have directed that grievances must be redressed immediately, the report to the PMO stated.

It was also stated that all paramilitary forces have been told to accept complaints through e-letters. The paramilitary forces have also been told to inform their personnel about the existing grievance redressal cell and register complaints without fail or fear.

OneIndia News