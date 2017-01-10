BSF jawan who complained about food shifted, inquiry under way

The Border Security Force jawan whose video had gone viral after he spoke about the poor food that they were given has refused to take down the video. While a probe has been ordered into the matter, the soldier has now been shifted to the headquarters of his 29 battalion in Poonch from the Line of Control.

A video posted by the Jawan Tej Bahadur Singh on his Facebook page had gone viral. He asks in the video if a jawan can do his duty with the kind of food they have been served. He says they get one burnt parantha and a glass of tea. No butter, no jam and no pickle he goes on to say in the video.

The jawan has claimed that he was asked to take down the video, but he has refused to do so. The BSF had accused him of indiscipline in the past, but the jawan has denied those allegations.

Following the Facebook post, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh ordered an inquiry into the matter. The BSF has however rubbished these allegations but also added that an officer in the rank of DIG will investigate the matter following which facts would be revealed soon. The jawan had posted a video on his Facebook page in which he said that the government procures essentials for them, but higher-ups sell it off illegally in the market.

Meanwhile, the BSF soldier had told a television channel that an inquiry would reveal the truth. He also said that he had won 14 awards and hence it is wrong to accuse him of dereliction of duty. He also said that sometimes during duty mistakes tend to happen.

OneIndia News