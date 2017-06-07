MP: Day after violence Mandsaur shuts down, curfew continues

A day after five farmers were killed as a result of firing by security forces, complete bandh has been called for in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh. Bhartiya Kisan Union has called for complete shutdown in the violence-hit area amidst the government denying any permission given to police to open fire at agitating farmers.

Section 144 continues to be imposed in Mandsaur and Pipaliya Police Station area along with Ratlam. Internet services have been suspended since Tuesday in sensitive localities. On Wednesday morning former MP from Mandsaur Meenakshi Natarajan was detained at Shyamghar by Nahrgarh Police. Tension continued in Mandsaur where farmers blocked the highway and demanded that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit the district. Body of one of the farmers who was killed in Tuesday's firing was used to block to the highway and farmers refused to perform last rites of those deceased until the Chief Minister visited. Attempts by district administration to diffuse the tension were in vain. Protestors engaged in a scuffle with the collector who visited the spot and drove away officials.

Meanwhile, Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet families of farmers who died in police firing on Tuesday. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to kin of the deceased while Rs 1 lakh has been announced for those severely injured in the clashes that broke out.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra have been protesting for days now demanding loan waiver and better support prices for their produce.

OneIndia News