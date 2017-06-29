Modi's foreign visit: How PM saves time by not checking into a hotel

The recently concluded 3 nation tour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that there is a new pattern in which he clubs nearby countries on a foreign tour. This is done to ensure that there is a maximum outreach.

The PMO under the directions of the Prime Minister himself decided to save time on foreign visits. Sources in the PMO told OneIndia that he prefers to sleep on the plane instead of staying at a hotel if there are no engagements the next day.

The practise began in 2016 when Modi slept on the plane for two nights during his visit to Saudi Arabia, US and Belgium. This he did to ensure that no time was wasted by pitching at a hotel.

During his recent visit to Portugal, US and Netherlands, Modi spent 33 hours on the flight. Modi left India at 7 am on June 24 to Portugal. The same evening he left for Washington while deciding not to stay over at a hotel. The flight to US took 8 hours.

Over the next two days he took part in several engagements which included a meeting with Donald Trump, President of the US. On the third day there were no engagements and he left for Amsterdam on Monday night, choosing to sleep on Air India One. He spent around 12 hours in Netherlands and then took the plane for Delhi at 7 pm IST. He reached Delhi by 6 am on Wednesday.

OneIndia News