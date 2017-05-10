Jaitley meets US congressional delegation Nancy Pelosi

New Delhi, May 10: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday met a US congressional delegation led by top Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

"(Having) Interactive session with a US Congressional Delegation led by Ms Nancy Pelosi," Jaitley tweeted. American and Indian business leaders briefed the delegation on the ways to strengthen the commercial relationship between the two countries.

"The fact that leader Pelosi is taking a bipartisan delegation to India underscores the importance of the US-India bilateral relationship," a statement issued by the USIBC has said.

