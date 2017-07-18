How did Dimple Yadav win 2012 UP bypoll unopposed? Crime Branch launches probe

A team of the Crime Branch has launched a probe into the manner in which Dimple Yadav won the 2012 bypoll from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh unopposed. The investigating team is probing allegations that rival candidates were allegedly kidnapped by Samajwadi Party supporters as a result of which they failed to file their nomination papers.

Dimple Yadav, wife of former UP chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav had wn the 2012 bypoll from Kannauj unopposed. As part of the investigation, officials of the Crime Branch questioned several persons. Statements of various persons too were recorded by the investigators. The team will submit its report soon.

In 2009, Akhilesh Yadav had resigned from the Kannauj seat after he became the chief minister of UP. This necessitated a bypoll and the SP fielded Dimple from that seat. She won the election unopposed following which a petition was filed seeking a probe.

The court ordered a probe into the matter in 2012, but the same never took off. The probe was taken up after the BJP came to power in the state. The probe into the matter would be completed soon, officials say while adding that a report to this effect would be submitted soon.

OneIndia News