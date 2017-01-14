UP elections 2017: No word on SP-Cong alliance but Dimple-Priyanka rule the posters

Even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav fight it out for 'cycle', it is Akhilesh's wife Dimple who dominates the posters across Allahabad. What's interesting that Dimple is featured alongside Priyanka Gandhi as star campaigners.

Even though the SP-Congress alliance is far from being officially declared but the workers' sentiment over the same is evident in the state. Posters of Dimple and Priyanka claiming 'mahilaon ka bajega danka' (the drum beat of victory shall belong to the women).

If the alliance comes through, Priyanka Gandhi shall be seen campaigning for the first time outside the Congress bastions of Amethi and Raebareli. Observers speculate that campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will alleviate Priyanka's stature within the party cementing her position as a potential leader. Conversely, Dimple Yadav, the SP MP from Kannauj, is no novice in campaigns across the state.

OneIndia News