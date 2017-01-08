FATWA issued against PM Modi over demonetisation

The Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque in Kolkata has issued a Fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inconvenience faced by people due to demonetisation, said reports.

Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati reportedly said that he would offer a reward of Rs 25 lakh to anyone who will "cut off Prime Minister Modi's beard, shave his head and smear him with black ink".

He made this remark during a joint conference by the All India Majlis-e-Sura and All India Minority Forum in Kolkata. TMC MP Idris Ali was also present at the meeting, said reports.

Barkati reportedly said that Modi was 'bluffing' people and causing grave inconvenience due to demonetisation, adding that no one want him to continue as PM.

Meanwhile, BJP National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh has slammed Barkati and demanded his arrest.

The country faced a major cash crunch after the prime minister, on November 8, announced that old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 would cease to be legal tenders. Since then, new series of Rs 500 adn Rs 2,000 notes were issued. Banks and ATMs across the country witness massive queues over the last couple of months due to this move.

OneIndia News