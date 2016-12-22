Contain Zakir Naik for peace and harmony: Centre to tell Tribunal

New Delhi, Dec 22: A Zakir Naik's lecture that allegedly justified suicide bombings is one of the many documents that the government has submitted before a judicial tribunal looking into the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation, the preacher's non-government organisation.

The tribunal was set up after the government banned the NGO. Once a ban is imposed, a tribunal would hear out the government as well as the organisation and decide if the ban is justified or not .

The government has produced several such documents which justify the ban on IRF which was imposed on November 17. The July 2016 Dhaka cafe attackers Facebook post stating that he was inspired by Naik would also be produced before the tribunal.

Government officials say that they have a strong case on hand and the ban was imposed after serious consideration of the records. The government would, however, rely heavily on the cases filed against Naik and his NGO by the Kerala and Maharashtra police.

In both the cases it has been said that the IRF was involved in promoting ill-will between different religions. The NIA too which probed the case cited the Kerala police's finding that the IRF was indulging in corruption.

The Centre, during the course of arguments would also submit if Naik's NGO is not contained, it could lead to enmity being promoted between two religions. 'Some members of the NGO had indulged in unlawful activities and hence the ban needs to be upheld,' the government would also submit.

OneIndia News