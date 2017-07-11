7th Pay Commission: Calculate annual increment loss in pay matrix

Following the Cabinet decision on the 7th Pay Commission, the confederation has said that the Loss and gain in Annual Increment with Actual and Cumulative Increase by 3% from Pay Matrix is prepared based on anomaly. Many felt that the pay matrix evolved by the pay pane would be flawless in nature while it fixed the revised pay scale.
No need for calculation
There is no need of any calculation for granting of annual Increment. The next higher cell in that particular Level will be fixed as Pay with annual Increment.
The issue now is raised by the Confedeartion that when we calculate three percent for adding to the existing basic pay for granting Annual Increment, some cases it is observed that the Matrix pay is lesser than three percent.
Benefit of fixation
The Confederaion further stated that if the amount of Increment is Less than three percent , cumulatively it will affect the Benefit of fixation of Pay on Promotion also.
Gservants.com calculated three percent of each cell in pay matrix in Level wise and put in the table to compare it with exisiting Pay Matrix.
It was observed that , if one cell in the Level is less than three percent hike, then it will affect or imapct the remaining Cells of that Level.
Comparison
Comparison with Existing Cell to 3% Increase and Cumulative Increase from 1st cell
In Level 2 Cell Number 18 is 24500
After Adding 3% to 24500, it becomes 25240 but in Pay matrix in Level 2, the next cell to 24500 is 25200. It is Rs.40 less than actul 3% Increase. It should be increased to 25240.
If it is calculated 3% cumulatively from 1st Cell, the Annual Increment will be Rs.25260. So the loss is Rs.60 on annual Increment.
So we here have calculated the three percent hike cumulatively from the first cell and prepared a Comparative Table to know the difference between Existing Matrix Pay and Three percent Increase to each existing cell and with 3% cumulative increase from First cell.
Loss in annual increment in pay matrix
In order to check out the loss in annual increment in pay matrix govt staff news has prepared a series of tables. There are at 17 tables prepared for those falling under the Pay matrix between Level 1 to Level 17.
OneIndia News