50 Indians in Islamic State’s Afghanistan camp: IB

The Interpol has been alerted after Intelligence Bureau officials found that at least 50 persons from India had allegedly joined the Islamic State in Afghanistan. The IS camp in Nagrahar in Afghanistan is said to have at least 2,000 recruits from different parts of the world. However, Indian agencies are hot on the trail of Shajeer Abdullah, from Kerala, believed to be the prime recruiter for the IS in Kerala.

Out of these 2,000, the IB suspects that there may be 50 Indians. The intelligence has already confirmed that the 21 persons who went missing from Kerala are part of this camp.

Agencies say that the recruitment had taken place through social media. The social media account of Shajeer Abdullah from Kerala had come under the scanner. Abdullah, who is also in Afghanistan currently, is said to have used the social media to radicalise and recruit youth from Kerala.

His posts had called for a 'Holy War against the infidels'.

He goes on to state that in order to serve Islam correctly, one needs to be part of the IS. He goes on to give tips on Jihad.

The IB says that there is a two-pronged strategy adopted by Abdullah. "He gives youth the option of joining the outfit or staying back home and carrying out attacks. He repeatedly says that those who are unable to come to Afghanistan could stay back and carry out attacks. He says that those wishing to serve the IS should carry out lone-wolf attacks. It is very easy to make a petrol bomb. Make one and target the Hindus in your city, he further advises the recruits," informed an IB official.

