21 missing youth from Kerala traced to IS camp in Afghanistan

Indian intelligence agencies have revealed that the 21 persons from Kerala who had gone missing between June and Jul, are now settled in an Islamic State camp at Jalalabad in Afghanistan. Sources tell OneIndia that the IS runs a camp at Jalalabad and these persons have been shifted there.

These people from Kerala left the country in separate batches between June and July in 2016. Some of these persons told their families that they had reached their 'final destination'. They however did not reveal exactly where they were. These persons hailed from Kasargod and Pallakkad in Kerala.

[Also Read: Kerala, ISIS and the Gulf: The connection is back again]

Initially, it was suspected by the Kerala police that these persons may have joined the IS in Syria. However, intelligence that trickled in from Iran indicated the presence of these persons in Afghanistan. Indian agencies then coordinated with their counterparts in Afghanistan and after months of tracking it was found that they were settled in a camp in Jalalabad.

[Also Read: The Kerala ISIS module: Different professions, one ideology]

The ISIS has been nurturing ambitions in Afghanistan. "Although it has not met with much success, it is attempting to set up several camps with a majority of the operatives being from India. The Indian operatives too have preferred joining the camps in Afghanistan due to proximity to India and similar cultures," said the source.

OneIndia News