Shocking!! Father forced to carry daughter's body for 15 km in Odisha

Angul, Jan 7: In yet another shocking incident that was reported in Odisha's Angul district, a father on Wednesday was forced to carry his dead daughter's body after he failed to get a hearse service from the hospital.

The deceased identified as Sumi Dhibar, a five-year-old girl, who was admitted in Pallahara Community Health centre after she complained of high fever.

The man has been identified as Gati Dhibar of Pechamundi village who walked nearly 15 km carrying his dead daughter up to his village's burial ground. It is learnt that the hospital authorities refused to provide coffin to the family members of deceased.

Soon after the Dhibar's video went viral, district collector Anil Kumar Samal said that he has sought an detailed explanation from the SDMO after which necessary action would be taken.

This is not the first time, the ordeal of Dhibar is similar to Dana Majhi, a man who carried his dead wife on shoulder for 13 kilometres. Even though the Odisha government have ordered the state's health facilities to ensure that the dead are treated with dignity and respect, there are repeated incidents where the poor are carrying the dead body.

OneIndia News