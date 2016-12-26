Demonetisation: Religious institutions bear the brunt of the note ban?

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Demonetisation has taken a toll on many including religious institutions. Churches too are taking the hit as a result of demonetisation. A church on Hosur Road in Bengaluru announced that the collections for the last week's prayers was about Rs 1.67 lakh.

Also read: You may be cashless but not Christless: Prayer at a Christmas mass

The church makes an announcement at the end of the mass every week of the collections received during the previous week's prayer service. Earlier on several occasions, the church announced it had received Rs 2 lakh offerings for the Sunday morning prayer service.

However, with demonetisation, it clearly seemed that church offerings had dipped.

On December 24, demonetisation found a special mention during the midnight mass service at this church with the priest saying, "You maybe cashless but not Christless." A mobile ATM was seen in the church premise on Saturday with people queuing to withdraw money.

OneIndia News