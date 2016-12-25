You may be cashless but not Christless: Prayer at a Christmas mass

Bengaluru, Dec 25: Demonetisation got a special mention at Christmas mass at Bengaluru. 'You may be cashless but not Christless', said a board at the St Antony's frairy on Hosur road. The spunky one liner was reiterated during the special Christmas mass as well.

Among the many prayers that were offered during the mass, one was for the political class to enable them to serve the nation selflessly. Yet another for people to sail through the demonetisation process smoothly.

Apart from the queue at the church, people were queuing up outside the mobile ATM van that had been stationed at the premises. Even at the church, cash crunch continued to haunt people. Most people completed their transaction at the mobile ATM before attending mass. Despite being in a church premise, the mobile ATM was guarded by three policemen.

OneIndia News