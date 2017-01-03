Bengaluru molestation: 3 days on, police await complaint

Bengaluru, Jan 3: For over three days now the entire nation has been outraging about alleged incidents of mass molestation during the New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. However, the police are yet to get any formal complaints. The Bengaluru police appealed to victims and eyewitnesses through their social media pages to share details or file official complaints.

The police have been verifying CCTV footages from the spot to gather evidence and are yet to finish verification of the same. The police claim that they have not found any evidence of molestation so far from the footage that they are verifying. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar had said that necessary action will be taken and a suo moto case will be registered.

While people claiming to be eyewitnesses have been giving interviews to media houses, none have come forward to help the police initiate action. The police have now asked media houses to share original footage, based on which allegations of molestation were made, to see if the same can be used as evidence.

The heavily crowded MG Road and Brigade Road witnesses a complete blackout for a minute before New Year's and this is when the police suspect incidents of alleged molestations may have taken place.

OneIndia News