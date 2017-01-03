Bengaluru molestation case: Politicos, public slam K’taka home minister for anti-women remarks

Bengaluru, Jan 3: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has been severely criticised for making anti-women comments in the wake of Bengaluru molestation case. In a public celebration during the New Year's Eve, several women were sexually-assaulted by a group of goons, right in front of policemen in the city.

Instead of admitting to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Parameshwara blamed the victims and raised questions about their sartorial preferences.

Union Home Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday tweeted, "I condemn d irresponsible comment made by Karnataka home minister."

He added, "We can't allow such shameful act of #MassMolestation go unpunished. Bangaluru is a vibrant city & women must be safe in a civilised society."

Historian Ram Guha also condemned the minister's reaction to the whole issue.

"The Karnataka home minister drags his non performing government further into the muck. His statement on dress and molestation was despicable," Guha tweeted.

In a television interview on Monday, the senior minister in the Congress government said, "These kinds of things do happen."

He also blamed young people for 'copying the West' in how they dress.

In spite of large-scale protests against the incident and his comments, the Home Minister is yet to apologise. In fact, several groups have asked the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sack the minister from his post.

