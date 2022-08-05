PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on June 14 to attend several events

Pune: Brain-dead woman gives lease of life to 5 people including two Army soldiers

Pune: 32 year old student found hanging at hostel

Pune

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Aug 05: The body of a 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) here was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found so far.

"The student, identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla, was found hanging in his hostel room this morning. The body was in a decomposed state," Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station, said.

Choosing death over life: Why students' suicide on a rise suddenly?

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. But no suicide note has been found so far and our investigation is on," he added, according to news agency PTI.

Shukla was a student from the 2017 batch of cinematography course, a source from the institute said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 5, 2022, 12:30 [IST]