Kopardi rape case: Pro-Maratha outfit seeks speedy justice

Pune, Dec 10: The Maratha Kranti Morcha has demanded speedy justice in the 2016 case of rape and killing of a 15-year-girl in Maharashtra's Kopardi village. The pro-Maratha outfit sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey on Monday, seeking his intervention into the matter and their other pending demands.

"A sessions court awarded death sentence to three accused in the Kopardi rape case. The case is now pending before the Bombay High Court. The government should intervene and ensure speedy justice to the victim," Maratha Kranti Morcha member Rajendra Kondhare told reporters here on Monday. The victim, a Class IX student belonging to the Maratha community, was found brutally killed after being raped on July 13, 2016 at Kopardi village in Ahmednagar district.

According to police, the accused also inflicted injuries all over her body and broke her limbs before throttling her. Following the incident, silent marches were taken out by Marathas across the state. The three culprits, all Dalits, were awarded death sentence by a sessions court in Ahmednagar in November 2017. The trial court sentence is yet to be confirmed by the Bombay High Court. Kondhare also sought Thackeray's intervention into some of the alleged "wrong decisions" taken by the state authorities in connection with the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), set up by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

The Pune-based institute's objective was to study the social, financial and educational issues faced by Marathas, Kunbis and farmers in the state. A committee set up by the previous BJP-led government had recommended various fellowships, stipend schemes, skill opportunities, foundation coaching, career guidance and many other welfare schemes for member from these communities.

As per recommendations accepted by the then state government, SARTHI was proposed to work as a separate non- profit company and look into the welfare of Maratha, Kunbi community and for farms and farmers. The committee was set up in the wake of demand from Marathas for reservation in education and government jobs.