Cosmos bank fraud case: Two more arrested

Pune, Sep 14: Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the Rs 94-crore cyber fraud at the city-headquartered Cosmos Bank, police said Thursday.

With this, the number of arrested persons in the case has reached four.

"Shaikh Mohammad Abdul Jabbar (28), resident of Sillod in Aurangabad district,and Mahesh Sahebrao Rathod (22) from Bhokar tehsil of Nanded district were arrested in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of cash from ATMs," said a police officer here.

Both were into catering and online marketing businesses, he said, adding that probe is on to find their links with the other accused.

Jabbar and Rathod were produced before a Pune court which remanded them in police custody for seven days, the official said.

On August 11 and 13, unidentified hackers stole information of the bank's VISA and Rupay card customers, attacked SWIFT system and syphoned off a total of Rs 94 crore.

Police believe that after stealing the information, money was withdrawn from ATMs in as many as 28 countries.

On Tuesday, police had arrested Faheem Shaikh from Bhiwandi and Faheem Khan from Aurangabad in the case.