SUV mows down 3 children in Patna, locals take to streets

Patna

oi-Vikas SV

Patna, June 26: At least four people, including three children, died on Tuesday night after an SUV mowed them down, said reports. Victims were in sleep when the accident happened. The SUV appeared to have lost control and veered off the road onto a footpath.

The dead children were sleeping on the footpath. The driver of the SUV also died, said reports.

The incident took place in Patna's Agam Kuan area. The death of the children left families grief struck and they took to streets in protest.

"Three children died, one injured. One man in the SUV also died. Investigation underway," reports quoted a police official as saying.

In a seperate incident today, three people died, and at least 12 were injured after a bus they were traveling in rammed into an electricity pole Kawakol area of Nawada.

Last week in Bihar's Araria, Two persons were killed and 11 others injured when an auto-rickshaw collided with a car near Hasa village. The incident occurred when the auto-rickshaw carrying over over a dozen persons collided head-on with a car coming from Araria.