Sorry, not sorry: Lalan Singh unapologetic about his remarks on PM's caste

Patna

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, Oct 15: An unapologetic JD(U) president Lalan Singh has defended his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after creating a controversy by raking up his 'caste' and said whatever he said about the PM was not 'unparliamentary' in any dictionary.

"Sorry for what? What foul word did I use? In which dictionary are 'Bahurupee', 'Dhongi' unparliamentary language? What'll you call someone who takes different forms and tries to mislead people by furnishing wrong facts. I haven't used unparliamentary language," ANI quoted JD(U) chief Lalan Singh in a tweet.

Earlier, the JD(U) president accused the Prime Minister of being duplicitous about his caste alleging him of adding his caste to the OBC list during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

"In 2014, Narendra Modi roamed the country saying he was from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). There is no EBC in Gujarat, only OBC. When Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister he added his caste to OBC. He is a duplicate, not an original," he said in an event in Patna.

He also slammed the Centre over the issue of unemployment and inflation.

However, the BJP hitout at Lalan Singh saying he has "no shame left."

"There is no shame left. Why are you making such comments? He is the national president of a party. He himself has become an MP on the name of Modi and not because of Nitish. This is the truth. The standard of politics should be good. We do not even pay attention to small leaders, but such a statement is not acceptable," India Today quoted BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad as saying.