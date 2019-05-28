  • search
    Confirmed, Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2019 to declared at this time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Patna, May 28: The Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result would be announced by the Education Minister of the state following a press conference. The result will be declared at 12.30 pm today.

    The BSEB had released the class 12 results on March 30. The pass percentage was 79.76.

    Pawan Kumar topped the science exams while Sushil Rani topped in the Arts stream. The scrutiny process for the Class 12 intermediate exam had started from April 3 2019. More than 13.15 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate examinations that were conducted at 1,339 centres across the state.

    Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 8:02 [IST]
