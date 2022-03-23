YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSEB Inter 2022 scrutiny process to begin today: All you should know

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The BSEB 12th result 2022 was released earlier this month. The same is available on the official website.

    BSEB Inter 2022 scrutiny process to begin today: All you should know

    The BSEB Inter 2022 scrutiny process will begin ttoday and candidates can apply for the same if they are unsatisfied with their results. The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard and to apply students will need to register and generate their application Ids.

    The pass percentage this year is 80.15. The board had completed the evaluation process on March 8 itself and it was confirmed by the officials that the BSEB is conducting the interviews of the toppers. This went on till March 15. To apply for the BSEB Inter 2022 scrutiny process visit biharboardonline.com.

    More patna News  

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X