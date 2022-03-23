BSEB Inter 2022 scrutiny process to begin today: All you should know

New Delhi, Mar 23: The BSEB 12th result 2022 was released earlier this month. The same is available on the official website.

The BSEB Inter 2022 scrutiny process will begin ttoday and candidates can apply for the same if they are unsatisfied with their results. The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard and to apply students will need to register and generate their application Ids.

The pass percentage this year is 80.15. The board had completed the evaluation process on March 8 itself and it was confirmed by the officials that the BSEB is conducting the interviews of the toppers. This went on till March 15. To apply for the BSEB Inter 2022 scrutiny process visit biharboardonline.com.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 8:23 [IST]