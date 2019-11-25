BPSSC main marks for Steno ASI, Excise SI posts released

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 25: The BPSSC main marks for Steno ASI, Excise SI posts has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted on June 9 and August 28 2019 respectively. The final result for the Steno ASI was released on September 19 and for the Excise SI it was October 25.

Candidates can also check the category wise cut off marks for prelims and main exam. A total of 174 and 126 vacancies were announced for the Steno ASI and Excise SI. The marks can be downloaded on http://01showresults.com.