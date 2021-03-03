YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 03: The BPSC CDPO recruitment notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Bihar Public Service Commission invited applications for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under Social Welfare Department, Govt of Bihar. A total of 55 CDPO vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

    BPSC CDPO recruitment notification released: Details here

    The online application process for Bihar CDPO vacancies will commence from March 5, 2021. The last date to apply for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 is April 01, 2021.

    Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of preliminary examination, main examination followed by interview round.

    The preliminary exam will consist of General Knowledge which will be of 150 marks and the duration of the exam will be of two hours. The main paper will comprise Samanya Hindi (100 marks/3-hours), Samanya Adhyayan Patra - 1 (300 marks/3-hours) and

    Samanya Adhyayan Patra - 2(300 marks/3-hours).

    The main exam also includes optional subjects-Home Science, Psychology, Sociology, and Shram Evam Samaj Kalyan. Candidates need to choose one optional subject. The paper would be of 300 marks and the duration will be of 3 hours.

    BPSC CDPO recruitment notification: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-03-02-02.pdf

