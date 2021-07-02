BPSC 31st judicial mains dates 2021 released

New Delhi, July 02: The BPSC 31st judicial mains dates 2021 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The notification says that candidates who have qualified for the prelims examination will be able to take the mains exam from July 24 and July 28. The exams were earlier scheduled for April 8 and April 12 and was to be held in two shifts- 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Bihar Public Service Commission had conducted the judicial service preliminary exam on December 6 2020 and the results were declared on February 8 2021. 1,53,69 candidates had written the exams and 2,379 had cleared the same.

