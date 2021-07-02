YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BPSC 31st judicial mains dates 2021 released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: The BPSC 31st judicial mains dates 2021 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    BPSC 31st judicial mains dates 2021 released

    The notification says that candidates who have qualified for the prelims examination will be able to take the mains exam from July 24 and July 28. The exams were earlier scheduled for April 8 and April 12 and was to be held in two shifts- 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

    The Bihar Public Service Commission had conducted the judicial service preliminary exam on December 6 2020 and the results were declared on February 8 2021. 1,53,69 candidates had written the exams and 2,379 had cleared the same.

    More patna News  

    Read more about:

    examinations

    Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 14:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X