Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019 released, collect in offline mode on these dates

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Dec 31: The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment exam will be held on January 20, 2020. It would be held in two sessions. The morning session would be held between 10 am and 12 noon. The afternoon session would be held between 2 and 4 pm.

Candidates can also collect the admit card offline from January 6 to 7 2020. The admit card is available on csbc.bih.nic.in.

How to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019:

Go to csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout