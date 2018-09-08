  • search

Bihar: House of Mohammad Shahabuddin's aide attacked

    Patna, Sep 8: Unknown assailants on Saturday fired at the residence of Rajesh Yadav, said to be a close aide of former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who is lodged in jail.

    The police have launched a probe into the matter, said reports.

    Representational Image
    Shahabuddin is facing trial in 45 criminal cases and is in Delhi's Tihar jail. Shahabuddin was shifted from Siwan district jail to Tihar in February last year on the directions of the Supreme Court to ensure fair trial.

    He is also serving a life sentence in connection with a double murder case.

    Shahabuddin was once the don of Siwan in Bihar. Shahabuddin was elected for four successive terms to the Lok Sabha between 1996 and 2008. After being convicted in many criminal cases, he was debarred from contesting the 2009 general elections.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 12:44 [IST]
