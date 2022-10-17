Nitish Kumar has been affected by his age: Prashant Kishor

Sorry, not sorry: Lalan Singh unapologetic about his remarks on PM's caste

Bihar: Girls protest after being asked to remove Hijab during exam

Bihar: Firecrackers worth Rs 6 crore seized in multiple raids

Patna

oi-Nitesh Jha

Patna, Oct 17: Ahead of Diwali, the Bihar administration in a crackdown against illegal firecrackers reportedly seized crackers worth Rs 6 crore during raids at 13 locations across the state.

The Bihar commercial taxes department seized the illegal crackers during raids at different locations, including the state capital Patna, as per an article in Hindustan Times.

The administration carried out raids on Saturday and Sunday and alleged that the dealers procured huge consignments of firecrackers without proper documents and tax payments under the goods and services tax (GST), as per the report.

"During the raids, it was found that crackers worth Rs 2 crore were stocked clandestinely by the dealers. Crackers worth Rs 5 crore have been seized," the report quoted a tax department official as saying.

6 dead due to a blast in a firecracker trader's house in Bihar

In Patna, two big godowns of transporters were also raided and discrepancies were found in the GST papers. The report said that crackers worth Rs 1 crore stacked in these godowns were also seized.

Strict action will be taken against the dealers for allegedly hiding their stocks and evading tax, said commercial taxes commissioner Pratima.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 15:46 [IST]