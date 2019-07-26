Bihar BPSC combined prelims exam 2019: Registration date extended, how to apply

Patna

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, July 26: The date to submit applications for the Bihar BPSC combined prelims exam 2019 has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

Earlier the registration process was to end by July 24. However now the date has been extended to July 27 2019.

The last date to submit the application fee is August 5. A total of 423 posts are to be filled through the BPSC 65th combined competitive exam. Candidates having any degree from a recognised university can apply.

The candidate should be at least of 21 years of age to apply and below 37 years old. For OBC candidates, the age relaxation is up to 40 years and in the case of SC/ST, it is 42. More details are available on bps.bih.nic.in.

How to apply for Bihar BPSC combined prelims exam 2019:

Go to bps.bih.nic.in

Click on application process

Enter required details

Upload passport size photo

Submit

Download

Take a printout