    Bihar BPSC Assistant Main exam new dates

    By
    |

    Patna, Dec 31: The Bihar BPSC Assistant Main exam has been cancelled. More details will be available on the official website.

    The exam which was held on June 15 stands cancelled. The exam will now be conducted again on February 1, 2020.

    Bihar BPSC Assistant Main exam new dates

    In a statement the Commission said that the exam has been deferred over inevitable circumstances. The Commission has however not given the new date.

    The re-exam is being conducted only for those candidates who took the Hindi subject on June 15.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
