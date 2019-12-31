Bihar BPSC Assistant Main exam new dates

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Dec 31: The Bihar BPSC Assistant Main exam has been cancelled. More details will be available on the official website.

The exam which was held on June 15 stands cancelled. The exam will now be conducted again on February 1, 2020.

In a statement the Commission said that the exam has been deferred over inevitable circumstances. The Commission has however not given the new date.

The re-exam is being conducted only for those candidates who took the Hindi subject on June 15.