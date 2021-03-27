Bihar Board Class 10 result 2021 to be declared soon

YouTube
    Patna, Mar 27: The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2021 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    With the BSEB announcing the Bihar Board Class 12 result 2021 on Friday, there are chances that the class 10 results too would be declared anytime soon. The physical verification of all the toppers has been done by the Bihar Board. Over 16.8 lakh students had registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year.

    The evaluation process for the BSEB Inter Answer Papers was conducted between March 5 and 19 2021.

    The board has got a 77.97 per cent result. This year the girls topped in all three main streams. Madhu Bharti topped with 463 points.

    Over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSEB 12th Board Exams 2021. The results once declared will be available on onlinebseb.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

