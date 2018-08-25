  • search

AIFUCTO urges Javadekar take action against Motihari University VC

    Patna, Aug 25: All India Federation of University and College Teachers' Association (AIFUCTO) has written a letter to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar against Vice-Chancellor Dr Arvind Aggarwal alleged corrupt practices and fabricating testimonials in his application for the post of VC.

    Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. PTI file photo

    The AIFUCTO Writes: "He (VC) has furnished false information that he has been awarded PhD from Heidelberg University Germany in 1989 whereas he has been awarded PhD from University of Rajasthan under supervision of professor N K Singhi in 1992 and in percentage awarded column, he has camouflaged the actual percentage of marks in graduation and MA by furnishing equivocate in percentage, that is above 60%. It has been done to impress and mislead the search-cum-selection committee. Such corrupt VC, who himself had been VC through fraud and forgery, can only spread corruption. In this regard, several complaints including VIP references and MPs letters are pending before the ministry.

    Even one of our colleague has also filed RTI to MHRD to ask for Xerox copy of the application and he got a threatening call from MHRD. We are also
    sending that threatening audio. Owing to that he planned an attacked on Prof Sanjay Kumar. Please raise this issue..."

