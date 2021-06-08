World Ocean Day 2021: Date, Theme, Quotes

New Delhi, June 08: The World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 every yearto honor, help protect, and conserve the massive water bodies. This year, the theme of World Ocean Day is 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'.

The purpose of the Day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, and mobilize and unite the world's population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans.

The events of this year will be virtual and open to the public at https://oceanic.global/. This year will be the second virtual meeting of World's Ocean Day due to the COVID-19 situation across the world.

World Oceans Day 2021 significance

World Oceans Day is an annual observation to honor, help protect, and conserve the world's oceans. The ocean provides us with many resources and services including oxygen, climate regulation, food sources, medicine, and more. World Oceans Day also provides an opportunity to take personal and community action to conserve the ocean and its resources.

World Ocean Day 2021 History

According to UNESCO, the concept of a World Oceans Day was first proposed in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro as a way to celebrate our world's shared ocean and our personal connection to the sea, as well as to raise awareness about the crucial role the ocean plays in our lives and the important ways people can help protect it.

World Ocean Day 2021 Quotes

No water, no life. No blue, no green.- Sylvia Plath

We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop. ~ Mother Teresa

Faith is knowing there is an ocean because you have seen a brook.-William Arthur Ward

Without water, our planet would be one of the billions of lifeless rocks floating endlessly in the vastness of the inky-black void. ~ Fabien Cousteau

And so castles made of sand, fall into the sea, eventually. ~ Jimi Hendrix

Ocean is more ancient than the mountains, and freighted with the memories and the dreams of Time. ~ H. P. Lovecraft

The sea, the great unifier, is man's only hope. Now, as never before, the old phrase has a literal meaning: we are all in the same boat. ~ Jacques Yves Cousteau

Being out there in the ocean, God's creation, it's like a gift he has given us to enjoy. ~ Bethany Hamilton

