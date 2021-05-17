Will CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 be cancelled? Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold crucial meet today

New Delhi, May 17: Amid growing demand for cancellation of CBSE's Class12 Board exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is set to hold a meeting with all state education secretaries on this matter today.

After interacting with CBSE officials, state education secretaries, the education minister is likely to take a call whether it would be feasible to hold the exams as per schedule.

Prior to this, he will deliberate on issues like COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states.

So far, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not taken any decision yet on class 12 board exams even as a section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of exams in view of the pandemic situation.

It is to be noted that many Class 12 students have been tweeting the CBSE board, Prime Minister's Office, and Union Education Ministry seeking the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The board had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 0:16 [IST]