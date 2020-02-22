What next after SSC CGL Admit Card 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: The SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam is being held for various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor among others.

The exam will be held in four stages, which would include objective and computer based tests. The third stage would be a descriptive type paper while the last one would be a skill test. The final two stages would be qualifying in nature.

The exam will be held between March 2 and 11 2020. The admit card has been released for all zones. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2020: Region wise download

North Region - sscnr.net.in

Western Region - sscwr.net

MP Sub-Region - sscmpr.org

Eastern Region - sscer.org

North Eastern Region - sscner.org.in

Southern Region - sscsr.gov.in

KKR region - ssckkr.kar.nic.in

North Western Sub-Region - sscnwr.org

Central Region - ssc-cr.org