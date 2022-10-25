YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Weather: Delhi records minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 25: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 14 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

    The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 65 per cent, IMD data showed.

    Weather: Delhi records minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius

    The weather office has forecast clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

    Despite ban, firecrackers burst in Delhi; air quality turns 'very poor' Despite ban, firecrackers burst in Delhi; air quality turns 'very poor'

    The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

    Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday after many residents flouted the firecracker ban on Diwali.

    The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 around 9:15 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

    Delhi's AQI had slipped into the 'very poor' category on Monday itself amid increased stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers in many areas and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed accumulation of pollutants.

    Delhi cop's daughter booked for running car over parking assistant’s feetDelhi cop's daughter booked for running car over parking assistant’s feet

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    delhi weather imd humidity forecast

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X