Weather: Delhi records minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius

New Delhi

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 25: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 14 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 65 per cent, IMD data showed.

The weather office has forecast clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday after many residents flouted the firecracker ban on Diwali.

The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 around 9:15 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Delhi's AQI had slipped into the 'very poor' category on Monday itself amid increased stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers in many areas and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed accumulation of pollutants.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.