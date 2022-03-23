WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Release date details, check here

New Delhi, Mar 23: The WBJEE Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is likely to release the admit card on April 25. The WBJEE release said that the admit cards will be available tentatively on and from April 25 onwards.

The The WBJEE is a state level entrance exams conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture programmes in government and self financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Those who qualify the WBJEE 2021 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process further. The WBJEE Admit Card 2022 once released will be available on wbjeeb.nic.in.

